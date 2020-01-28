Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics still will tip-off against the Miami Heat on Tuesday night at AmericanAirlines Arena, but it’ll be a little later than originally planned.

The game has been bumped back from 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET, due to the postponement of the Los Angeles Lakers-Los Angeles Clippers matchup, which also was scheduled for Tuesday night.

The two L.A. teams were set to tip-off immediately following the Celtics’ game on TNT at 10:30 p.m. ET. However, the NBA decided to postpone the game, given the tragic death of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

“The decision was made out of respect for the Lakers organization, which is deeply grieving the tragic loss of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people in the helicopter crash,” ESPN’s SportsCenter tweeted.

Although the Celtics still competed in their game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night, it was clear Bryant’s death impacted the teams, as both organizations paid tribute to the fallen legend. Boston has been vocal in honoring Bryant, with current players such as Kemba Walker, Gordon Hayward and Marcus Smart, as well as former Celtic Paul Pierce and fans alike, all expressing their love and respect.

The Celtics will hit the court with a record of 30-15, while the Heat come in at 32-14.

