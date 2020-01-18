Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If the Celtics are going to bust out of their current funk, they’ll need to do so without the services of one (or more) of their best players.

Jaylen Brown will miss Saturday night’s game against the Phoenix Suns with a sprained thumb, according to head coach Brad Stevens. Brown, who suffered the injury Wednesday night against the Detroit Pistons, sat out Thursday night against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Elsewhere, star guard Kemba Walker is questionable for the Suns matchup with a left knee issue.

Jaylen Brown is out tonight but getting a lot better, per Stevens. — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) January 18, 2020

Kemba is questionable tonight with a sore left knee. — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) January 18, 2020

The Celtics have won a lot games this season despite rarely being at full strength.

However, with the season halfway over, the Celtics are running out of time to get their full squad on the court and on the same page. Those things need to happen before the playoffs begin.

Thumbnail photo via Daniel Dunn/USA TODAY Sports Images