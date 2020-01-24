Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics might have both, one of or none of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum when they kick off a three-game road trip Friday.

When the Celtics released their early injury report Thursday, both Brown and Tatum are listed as questionable for the meeting with the Orlando Magic. Enes Kanter (right hip contusion) already has been ruled out, despite saying after Wednesday’s win over the Memphis Grizzlies that he was fine.

Brown did not play against the Grizzlies due to an ankle injury sustained Monday against the Los Angeles Lakers. It was his first contest back after a two-game absence as a result of a thumb injury.

Tatum left against Memphis in the third quarter with a right groin strain. Brad Stevens did not sound overly alarmed following the game, and Tatum not being outright ruled out already bodes well for him.

Tip-off from Amway Center is set for 7 p.m. ET.

