The Celtics have a tall task ahead of them Monday night when LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the rest of the Lakers invade TD Garden.

Boston has been without the likes of Jaylen Brown (sprained right thumb) and Kemba Walker (left knee soreness), but may get the duo back in time for its date with Los Angeles.

The Celtics on Sunday announced both Brown and Walker are questionable for Monday’s tilt. Robert Williams (hip bone edema) remains out.

#NEBHInjuryReport vs. Los Angeles: Jaylen Brown – Right Thumb Sprain – QUESTIONABLE

Kemba Walker – Left Knee Soreness – QUESTIONABLE

Robert Williams – Left Hip Bone Edema – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 19, 2020

Brown has missed Boston’s previous two games, while Walker sat out Saturday’s loss to the Phoenix Suns.

Brown has been a force the C’s this season and has consistently been the best player on the team. Walker dropped 40 points in Boston’s loss to the Milwaukee Buck, so getting at least one of them back would provide a boost to the Celtics’ offense.

