The Celtics are regaining one potential All-Star just as another hits the bench.

Jayson Tatum is available for Boston’s Thursday night matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Jaylen Brown, however, is out.

Brown appeared on the Celtics’ injury report Thursday after spraining his right thumb during the Celtics’ 116-103 loss to the Detroit Pistons at TD Garden on Wednesday. Head coach Brad Stevens says Brown will have more testing done on his injured finger Friday, per the team.

Tatum, on the other hand, was removed from the injury report after he appeared on it Tuesday with right knee soreness.

Daniel Theis was also removed from the injury report Thursday and is available against the Bucks, as well.

#NEBHInjuryReport update: Jaylen Brown has been downgraded to OUT. https://t.co/sbdlZgjlz9 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 16, 2020

Tip-off is slated for 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images