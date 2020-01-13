Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — The Celtics are regaining one big man right as they lose another.

Vincent Poirier is available for Boston’s matchup with the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden, the team announced Monday morning. Poirier missed the last 13 games after fracturing his pinkie during practice Dec. 17.

Daniel Theis, on the other hand, is out with right knee soreness. Head coach Brad Stevens said Theis is dealing with some tendinitis in his knee, according to 9.85 The Sports Hub’s Brian Robb.

#NEBHInjuryReport update: Vincent Poirier (right pinkie fracture) – AVAILABLE

Daniel Theis (right knee soreness) – OUT

Robert Williams (left hip bone edema) – OUT https://t.co/z4Qs5CQ63k — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 13, 2020

Tip-off is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images