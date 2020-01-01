Jaylen Brown’s sinus infection kept him out of the Celtics’ 109-92 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday. But the Boston forward wasn’t going to miss being honored at the State House.

Brown was recognized by Massachusetts Senator Nick Collins for his “philanthropic work with Boston children,” according to MassLive’s John Karalis, on Wednesday afternoon.

“I’m supposed to be home in bed, but this is what it’s about to me,” Brown said. “This is what having a platform is about. It’s not about the cars or the praise, it’s about trying to help people and trying to make change in the community. This is the stuff that keeps me going and motivates me and gets me out of bed even if I’m a little bit under the weather.”

The 23-year-old works closely with “No Books, No Ball” and also helps motivate youths through his Juice Foundation. “No Books, No Ball” uses “Academics, Basketball and Community Engagement to motivate Urban Youth and empower families, individuals & communities,” according to its Facebook page.

Brown spent the day meeting over 100 kids.

“Children are the future,” he said, per Karalis. “Children are the ones that are paving the way for the next generation and carrying the torch, so, teaching them the right way, showing them the right values, the right way to do things, is important to me because they’re going to grow up and they’re going to be the next people to carry the throne so they’ve gotta be handled and taken care of the right way.”

Brown will have a few more days to rest up for Boston’s game against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday at TD Garden.

