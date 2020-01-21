BOSTON — Kemba Walker did something Monday night he hasn’t done in his entire NBA career — defeat LeBron James.

Of course, Walker wasn’t the only contributor to the Celtics’ monster 32-point win over the Los Angeles Lakers at TD Garden, though he did the second-highest point total (20) among all scorers. But the game did end in historic fashion for the 29-year-old.

Walker now is 1-28 lifetime against James after losing the first 28 with the Charlotte Hornets. But Walker doesn’t think the victory the big deal people are making it out to be.

“I have the utmost respect for LeBron and, you know, he’s one of the greatest players of all time,” Walker said. “If anybody, him — if (there’s a guy) guy I couldn’t beat, it’d be him. He’s such a great player and has done so much in this league, you know, he’s been so far. It just feels good to win.”

Instead, Walker focused more on what the team managed to accomplish.

“I’m more excited about the way we played and the way we came out, especially with the struggles we’ve had in the past couple weeks,” Walker said. “That’s what I’m more excited about.”

Hard to disagree there.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images