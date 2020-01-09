Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — Well, you don’t see this every day.

The Boston Celtics found themselves in comeback mode in the third quarter of Wednesday night’s game against the Spurs, trimming San Antonio’s 20-point lead to nine midway through the frame. But things suddenly would come crashing down for the Celtics.

Kemba Walker toppled over after getting flattened by a LaMarcus Aldridge screen, but no foul was called. Walker didn’t like that one bit, and made sure to let the officials know it.

Then, the unthinkable happened: Walker got ejected.

Here’s how it all played out, via NBC Sports Boston:

Kemba Walker has been ejected from game vs. Spurs 🤦 pic.twitter.com/cXCXaRaiAO — Marcus Smart Day on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 9, 2020

Walker was handed two technical fouls and Brad Stevens, who had a few choice words for the ref in question, also was handed a technical.

Didn’t see that one coming, did ya? (Neither did we.)

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images