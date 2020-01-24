Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker will be a starter in the NBA All-Star Game for the second consecutive year.

The first-year Celtic will start for the 2020 Eastern Conference All-Stars, which will be captained by Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo. Other Eastern Conference starters include Atlanta Hawk guard Trae Young, Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam and Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid.

The Western Conference starters will include captain LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers teammate Anthony Davis, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, Houston Rockets guard James Harden and Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard.

The 10 starters are decided by a combination of fan vote, select media and player choices. The fan vote makes up 50 percent while the other two split evenly with 25 percent. Antetokounmpo and James were named captains because they led the overall fan vote.

The 14 reserve players (seven from each conference) are chosen by NBA coaches and will be announced Jan. 30.

It’s the second time in Walker’s career that he will start in the All-Star Game while it’s his fourth overall selection. Walker averaged 21.7 points and 5.0 assists per game for the Celtics this season.

The NBA All-Star Weekend will start Feb. 14th with the main event held Feb. 16th.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images