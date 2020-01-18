Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics will be without two of their key players Saturday night against the Phoenix Suns.

Jaylen Brown already was listed as out Saturday morning with a sprained right thumb he suffered in Wednesday’s loss against the Detroit Pistons. And now Kemba Walker will be joining his teammate on the sideline.

Walker was listed as questionable with left knee soreness before the C’s confirmed he indeed would miss Saturday’s tilt.

#NEBHInjuryReport update: Kemba Walker (left knee soreness) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 18, 2020

Boston will try to snap its two-game losing streak at TD Garden at 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images