The Boston Celtics may have lost to the New Orleans Pelicans, but there was something bigger on players’ minds Sunday afternoon.

News of Kobe Bryant’s sudden death stunned the NBA and its fans just hours before the Celtics and Pelicans took the court at Smoothie King Arena, leaving players with little time to cope with the emotions that come with an event as shocking as this. Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were two of nine victims claimed by the deadly accident in Calabasas, Calif.

The news certainly took its toll on the Celtics, who rivaled Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers for two decades. Kemba Walker said the locker room was “pretty down” before tip-off.

“I’m pretty sure it was that way everywhere,” Walker said, as seen on NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage. “It was quiet. I think everyone was just still in shock. … It just happened so suddenly.”

Gordon Hayward had the reaction many had when they first heard the news — disbelief.

“I didn’t know that it was real,” he said. “To be honest, I had to look it up myself. I was heartbroken. (I’m) heartbroken for his family. I mean, being a father, my stomach was hurting. It still is hurting. There’s nothing that you can say to make it better, but I’m certainly praying for him and his family. It’s just tragic. It was tough today.”

Jaylen Brown said he woke up from a nap to hear the news. He says he’ll never forget that moment.

“I’m at a loss for words, to be honest,” Brown said. “A part of why I (decided) to play basketball was because of him, he inspires so much. And what’s so tough (is) that I never got a chance to shake his hand. That’s what kills me the most. I was looking forward to that day. Never got to meet Kobe Bryant. Never got to play against him. But, extremely inspired and honored to just be able to play and celebrate his name. It’s tough.”

Jayson Tatum is taking the news particularly rough, too.

“I just dapped him up and put my hand on his head,” Brown said. “I didn’t really have to say much. But I know he looked up to him. He was inspired by him. He got to work out with him. And I know what he was probably feeling in that moment. … It’s tough for all of us. I know it’s tough for Jayson, being able to having him as his mentor, it was probably an honor for him. … It’s hard to kind of find a silver lining in this.”

That said, Walker believes simply playing Sunday was a good way to honor Bryant’s memory.

“For me, I kind of looked at it as I’m sure Kobe would want us to play because that’s the kind of fierce competitor he was. He just had so much respect around this league and from players around the world, fans around the world. We love Kobe, everybody.”

Here are some more notes from Sunday’s Celtics-Pelicans game:

— Some people believe Sunday’s slate of NBA games should have been canceled in the wake of Bryant’s death.

But Stevens had a slightly different opinion.

“I think the thing that I would say is that for a lot of these guys, basketball is a sanctuary and being on the court is a sanctuary,” he said. “And if people got to watch those games and watch the 24-second violations and they got to appreciate that as fans, then I think we are happy to do whatever we’re asked to do. I think it’s a hard call either way.”

— The Celtics are continuing to monitor injuries to two of their starting five, but one appears more ready to return than the other.

Stevens says Tatum is “pretty close to being back” and “will go through some more stuff” Monday, calling him “day-to-day.” Tatum missed Sunday’s game after straining his groin against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.

Enes Kanter also missed Sunday’s game, but his prognosis doesn’t appear as _. Steven says Kanter will not travel to Miami and currently is “questionable” for Thursday’s game against the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden.

— The Celtics head to Miami next where they’ll take on the Heat in a Tuesday night battle of Eastern Conference rivals. Tip-off is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET.

