Could this be a sign of the Boston Celtics’ camaraderie?
When C’s guard Kemba Walker was named an Eastern Conference starter in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game, his teammates — including Marcus Smart, Enes Kanter and Vincent Poirier — took to social media to congratulate him.
Here are their posts:
Big congrats and s/o to my teammate @KembaWalker !! This is 🔥🔥… https://t.co/yCnsigTeIk
— marcus smart (@smart_MS3) January 24, 2020
Congrats to my brother @KembaWalker ⭐️
Well deserved 👏 https://t.co/kY3rwV2DoH
— Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) January 24, 2020
— Vincent Poirier (@viinze_17P) January 24, 2020
This will be the second consecutive season Walker will start in the All-Star Game. He’s played in the game each of the last four years.
The NBA All-Star Weekend will start Feb. 14th and the game will be held Feb. 16th.
