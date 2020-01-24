Could this be a sign of the Boston Celtics’ camaraderie?

When C’s guard Kemba Walker was named an Eastern Conference starter in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game, his teammates — including Marcus Smart, Enes Kanter and Vincent Poirier — took to social media to congratulate him.

Here are their posts:

This will be the second consecutive season Walker will start in the All-Star Game. He’s played in the game each of the last four years.

The NBA All-Star Weekend will start Feb. 14th and the game will be held Feb. 16th.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images