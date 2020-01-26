The sports world lost a legend Sunday when Kobe Bryant was killed in a California helicopter crash. His 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria also was among those killed.

Bryant had an illustrious 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers. A five-time NBA champion and 18-time All-Star, he without a doubt left his mark on the league.

The Boston Celtics and Lakers had one of the NBA’s biggest rivalries, which of course Bryant was a part of. And the C’s remembered Bryant in a statement released ahead of Boston’s game with the New Orleans Pelicans.

“There are no words that can convey the heartbreak the entire Celtics organization feels in the wake of the terrible loss of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna,” the statement, per the team. “Kobe was one of the greatest talents and competitors to ever play basketball, and his love of the sport inspired countless fans and players around the world. Our fans were fortunate to watch him as he contributed many memorable chapters to the Celtics-Lakers rivalry, which he treasured. We extend our deepest condolences to Kobe’s family, fans, and the entire Lakers organization, as well as all of the victims and families affected by this horrible tragedy.”

Doc Rivers, Brad Stevens and Tom Brady were among those who honored Bryant on Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images