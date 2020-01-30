Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Thursday night will mark the first Celtics game at TD Garden since the death of Kobe Bryant.

Boston will honor Bryant in lieu of typical pregame introductions, The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach reported Thursday, citing a source.

Bryant died Sunday in a helicopter crash that also claimed the life of his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

Here’s Himmelsbach’s report:

Per source, the Celtics will be forgoing their usual pregame introductions tonight, instead using that time to honor Kobe Bryant. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) January 30, 2020

In other Celtics news, Jayson Tatum is expected to play against the Warriors after missing the last three games. Enes Kanter will miss his fourth straight game due to a lingering hip issue.

The Celtics and Warriors will tip off at 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images