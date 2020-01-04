Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Enes Kanter can’t get enough of Tacko Fall, and the feeling apparently is mutual.

Fall had a massive block for the Maine Red Claws on Friday, prompting an awesome reaction from Kanter. And, after seeing Kanter’s highlight-reel dunk in the Boston Celtics’ win over the Atlanta Hawks, Fall offered a reaction of his own.

Take a look:

Superman returns 😤 https://t.co/XEry54v4ZJ — Elhadji T Fall (@tackofall99) January 4, 2020

We’re not sure “Superman” is a nickname Kanter deserves, but Fall’s intentions nevertheless were sincere.

Speaking of the Celtics’ frontcourt, Boston reportedly is in the market for a center ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Detroit Pistons star Andre Drummond could be atop the list.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images