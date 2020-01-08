Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NBA trade deadline is less than a month away, and although the Boston Celtics rank in the top 10 in both offensive and defensive efficiency metrics, they still could bolster their roster with some transactions.

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley compiled a list of players the Celtics potentially could target before February 6. His list consisted of Andre Drummond of the Detroit Pistons, Derrick Favors of the New Orleans Pelicans, Tristan Thompson of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Jae Crowder of the Memphis Grizzlies.

The C’s reportedly already have shown interest for Drummond, according to Yahoo Sports. Drummond leads the league in rebounding with 16 per game and also averages 17.5 points per game.

If the price tag for Drummond is too high, the C’s could settle with Favors, who averages more than 10 boards per game. Or perhaps they could reunite with Crowder, who had his best years with the Celtics scoring-wise back when he was With Boston from 2014 to 2017.

For more, watch the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Neville E. Guard/USA TODAY Sports Images