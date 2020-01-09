Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It will be a battle of Atlantic Division rivals Thursday night in the City of Brotherly Love.

The Boston Celtics will play the second leg of their back-to-back against the Philadelphia 76ers. Both teams are enduring a bit of a rough patch, as the C’s have dropped two straight while the Sixers have lost four of their last five.

This will be the third meeting of the season between the Eastern Conference powerhouses. Philly claimed the first two contests, but it will be hard-pressed to make it three without Joel Embiid, who will be inactive Thursday due to a finger injury.

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. 76ers online:

When: Thursday, Jan. 9 at 7 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | TNT

