Could Thursday night’s matchup at Fiserv Forum be an Eastern Conference Finals preview?

The Boston Celtics will play the second leg of their back-to-back against the Milwaukee Bucks, who currently own the NBA’s best record at 36-6. The C’s handed the Bucks one of their six losses back on Oct. 30, erasing a 19-point deficit to come out on top at TD Garden.

Jayson Tatum is expected to be back in action for the Celtics on Thursday. The third-year swingman missed Boston’s loss to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday due to knee soreness.

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Bucks online:

When: Thursday, Jan. 16 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | TNT

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images