The Boston Celtics are hoping Saturday night starts off a little bit better than Friday did.
After erasing an 18-point deficit to eventually beat the Atlanta Hawks at TD Garden, the Celtics now will face a better Chicago Bulls team at United Center.
Though the Bulls sit at 13-22, they’re not short on talent and sit just three games out of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.
Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Bulls online:
When: Saturday, Jan. 4, at 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBC Sports Boston
Live Stream: NBC Sports Boston
Thumbnail photo via Kamil Krzaczynski/USA TODAY Sports Images