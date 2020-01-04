Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics are hoping Saturday night starts off a little bit better than Friday did.

After erasing an 18-point deficit to eventually beat the Atlanta Hawks at TD Garden, the Celtics now will face a better Chicago Bulls team at United Center.

Though the Bulls sit at 13-22, they’re not short on talent and sit just three games out of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Bulls online:

When: Saturday, Jan. 4, at 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Boston

Live Stream: NBC Sports Boston

Thumbnail photo via Kamil Krzaczynski/USA TODAY Sports Images