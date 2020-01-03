Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Celtics have been a pretty good team lately, which spells bad news for their next opponent.

Boston on Friday will host one of the worst teams in the NBA, the Atlanta Hawks, at TD Garden.

The Celtics enter Friday’s game 7-3 in their last 10 games, while the Hawks are 1-9 in that stretch. Fortunately for Atlanta, star guard Trae Young is expected back, while Kemba Walker will miss the game with an illness.

Here’s how to watch Hawks vs. Celtics online:

When: Friday, Jan. 3, at 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Boston

Live Stream: NBC Sports Boston

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images