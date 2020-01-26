Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Celtics on Sunday will get their first look at Zion Williamson.

Boston is set to face the young and talented New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. It will be the third NBA game for Williamson, the rookie phenom who has blown fans away with his incredible combination of size, explosiveness and, of course, skill.

Will the Celtics contain Williamson and earn their fourth straight victory? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Pelicans online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Jan. 26 at 6 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images