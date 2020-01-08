Kemba Walker makes his return from a three-game absence Wednesday night when the Boston Celtics welcome the San Antonio Spurs to TD Garden.
The Celtics went 2-1 while Walker was out due to illness, including their first loss to the Washington Wizards since April 2018 on Monday. Boston has a chance to bounce back against a Spurs team that sports a measly 4-11 record on the road this season.
Here’s how to watch Celtics-Spurs online:
When: Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 7 p.m. ET
TV: NBC Sports Boston
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Boston
Thumbnail photo via Daniel Dunn/USA TODAY Sports Images