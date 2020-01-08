Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kemba Walker makes his return from a three-game absence Wednesday night when the Boston Celtics welcome the San Antonio Spurs to TD Garden.

The Celtics went 2-1 while Walker was out due to illness, including their first loss to the Washington Wizards since April 2018 on Monday. Boston has a chance to bounce back against a Spurs team that sports a measly 4-11 record on the road this season.

Here’s how to watch Celtics-Spurs online:

When: Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Boston

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Boston

Thumbnail photo via Daniel Dunn/USA TODAY Sports Images