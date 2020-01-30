One of Tom Brady’s former targets believes it’s time for the veteran quarterback to move on.

Brady officially will hit the open market when the new NFL year opens March 18. Although Robert Kraft “plans” to keep Brady in New England, the six-time Super Bowl champion reportedly is “prepared” to meet with other teams in free agency. The Los Angeles Chargers are expected to be one of the teams in pursuit of Brady, and Chad Johnson believes they present a good fit for the 42-year-old.

“The LA Chargers, most definitely. I mean, it makes the most sense,” Johnson said on NFL Network. “In New England, he’s had a great run, a superior run. The fans should be thankful for what he’s been able to do in Boston. But I think now it’s on to a new challenge and I think LA is the right place. Superior receiving corps, great running back. Other than that, maybe the offensive line can be something that can be worked on. Was New England’s offensive line just that great? Were they that phenomenal? No, but they made it work. I’m sure they’ll (Chargers) do the same thing.

“To make, it makes the most sense. A new challenge. He’s done everything he can for that organization.”

Ochocinco isn’t the only ex-teammate of Brady’s who could see the star signal-caller heading out west. Former linebacker Willie McGinest also believes the pairing would be a sensical move, especially when you consider the Bolts’ business interests.

The Chargers also might be one of the more motivated teams set to enter the quarterback market. The franchise reportedly has “moved on” from 14-year starter Philip Rivers.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images