Could Chad Johnson be making a return to the gridiron at the age of 42?

The former NFL wide receiver, who spent the 2011 season with the New England Patriots, took to Twitter to announce his next move. Johnson tweeted he will be trying out for the XFL in Houston on Monday.

But as a kicker, not a receiver.

The opportunity to kick in the XFL has presented itself, i must tryout Monday in Houston, I’m excited as hell & I’m sure all will go well 🙏🏿 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) January 14, 2020

Johnson then floated another idea, though he did say it was “far-fetched.”

Pretty far fetched but imagine me being consistent during an XFL season & getting a chance at a 53 man roster in the NFL, even i don’t make it just being able to compete for a spot at a entirely different position will be so riveting 🙂 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) January 14, 2020

Anything is possible, right?

It’s worth noting the rules of XFL kickers are different than that of NFL ones. Per ESPN, “there are no extra point kicks, and kickoffs are to be spotted at either the 25- or 30-yard line, making a touchback unlikely.”

His last NFL game came in 2012 when he caught one pass in New England’s Super Bowl XLVI loss.

The XFL season is set to debut Feb. 8

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images