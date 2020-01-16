Since the Red Sox’s 2018 season came to an end Sept. 29, many have wondered what the future holds for Mookie Betts in Boston.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom appears pretty confident the 2018 American League MVP will be with Boston when the upcoming season begins.

Betts’ future with the team has been the talk of the town since Bloom joined the squad in October. Though Betts and the Red Sox agreed to a $27 million deal to avoid arbitration, some have wondered if Betts might still be moved before Opening Day.

But Bloom expects Betts will be in the Red Sox’s lineup March 26.

“That’s really been my expectation all along,” Bloom said Wednesday, via MLB.com’s Ian Browne. “I think big picture, and this applies to everything, we’re not doing our jobs if we’re not open to anything that improves our chances to compete as successfully and as often as possible over the course of the next decade. That has kind of been our guiding principle as we have accessed interest in any of our players. But you do that with the expectation that they will be here. And that will certainly be the case with Mookie.”

Hopefully, Red Sox fans can breathe a little easier now.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images