After resting up over the All-Star break, Charlie McAvoy was ready to throw his weight in Winnipeg.

The Boston Bruins’ 10-day layoff concluded Friday, with the Bruins taking on the Jets at Bell MTS place.

With less than three minutes to go, the Jets gained their offensive zone with speed, with star center Mark Scheifele carrying the puck. McAvoy slid over and laid a heavy hit on the top-line pivot, sending him to the ice.

The hit was confirmed as clean by the officials, but presumably because of the big collision and the fact it was on Scheifele, Neal Pionk went over and engaged McAvoy, and a brief scrap ensued.

You can watch the full sequence here.

McAvoy was not looking for a fight, so Pionk was handed a two-minute roughing penalty. The Bruins then proceeded to score on the power play to tie the game at one.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images