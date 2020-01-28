Charlie Weis, like most Patriots fans, hopes to see Tom Brady continue his NFL career in New England.

The Patriots just might be the frontrunner to land the six-time Super Bowl champion this spring, too. Still, Weis seems to believe Brady isn’t viewing his upcoming trip to the open market as a formality.

Brady officially will become a free agent when the new league year commences in mid-March. The 42-year-old reportedly is “prepared” to speak with other teams, and while Weis is hoping Brady doesn’t actually sign on the dotted line for any team other than the Patriots, the former New England coach on Monday suggested he expects TB12 to at least entertain the possibility.

“Joe Montana left the 49ers, right? My only question, and it’s rhetorical, but Tommy’s an unrestricted free agent,” Weis told NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry. “If he didn’t want to at least look into that, why would he be an unrestricted free agent? I’m just asking. It’s a rhetorical question. We don’t have to give an answer to that. That’s not the answer that I hope happens, but, I mean, it’s a worthy question to ask.”

It’s tough to blame Weis for pondering. Patriots owner Robert Kraft not too long ago revealed becoming a free agent after the 2019 season was “very important” to Brady. It’s always wise to keep all of your options open, especially in the twilight years of your career, and if Brady feels his best chance to win over the next few seasons is outside of Foxboro, who’s to say he won’t join a new team?

Again, the safe bet probably is on Brady rejoining the Patriots, which would follow Kraft’s recently noted plan. But stranger things have happened, and we shouldn’t rule anything out.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images