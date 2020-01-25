Boston winger David Pastrnak has been among the best dressed players on the Bruins all season long and he made sure not to slip up during the NHL All-Star Weekend festivities on Friday.
The fan-favorite ‘Pasta’ came through in a sky-blue suit, but noted it’s all about the shoes as he walked down the red carpet in St. Louis.
Pasta came through DRIPPING. 💧💧💧@sjurksztowicz | @pastrnak96 pic.twitter.com/T6EsIjtH8T
— NESN (@NESN) January 25, 2020
Pastrnak, who’s tallied 70 points on 37 goals and 33 assists this season, will represent the Bruins and the Eastern Conference in the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday.
