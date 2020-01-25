Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Boston winger David Pastrnak has been among the best dressed players on the Bruins all season long and he made sure not to slip up during the NHL All-Star Weekend festivities on Friday.

The fan-favorite ‘Pasta’ came through in a sky-blue suit, but noted it’s all about the shoes as he walked down the red carpet in St. Louis.

Pastrnak, who’s tallied 70 points on 37 goals and 33 assists this season, will represent the Bruins and the Eastern Conference in the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images