Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Los Angeles, and the entire sports world, quite frankly, lost an icon Sunday morning.

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among the nine people killed in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, Calif. We’ve since learned the aircraft, which typically is used for “VIP” and “corporate” transportation, was attempting to make a climb before the fatal crash.

There’s been an outpouring of tweets, Instagram posts, etc. honoring and remembering Bryant since the news broke. The Los Angeles Times followed suit Monday via its front page and special section.

Check it out:

Here is the front page of tomorrow’s paper and special section remembering Kobe Bryant: pic.twitter.com/FgRuABMZq4 — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) January 27, 2020

Bryant, a five-time NBA champion, is eligible for Basketball Hall of Fame election this year.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images