Chelsea versus Arsenal ain’t what it used to be.

The teams will face off Tuesday at Stamford Bridge in a Premier League Round 24 game. Chelsea enters the contest in fourth place in the standings with 39 points, while Arsenal languishes in 10th place with 29 points.

The teams once were fierce rivals for Premier League supremacy and/or places in the UEFA Champions League, but their respective forms suggest they’re far from their best: Chelsea has won just four and drawn one of its last 11 Premier League games, and Arsenal won just two of its last 10 games in England’s top flight.

When: Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 3:15 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN | UNIVERSO

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live

