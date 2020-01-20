Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Andy Reid is heading to the Super Bowl for the first time in 15 years and he’s pretty excited about it.

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Tennessee Titans on Sunday to clinch the AFC title and punch their ticket to Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

And with the location being a warm area with plenty of beaches, Reid is hopeful to get his beach bod ready.

“Fired up,” he said after the game. “Fired up to go to Miami. I need to get on a diet so I can fit in my clothes.”

"Need to get on a diet so I can fit in my clothes …" —Andy Reid on going to Miami for the Super Bowl 🌴 pic.twitter.com/tqtQ2Xe7Dz — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 20, 2020

Never change, Andy.

The Chiefs now will prepare to take on the Kansas City Chiefs to earn the right to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images