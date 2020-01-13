Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We all have our superstitions, but one Chiefs fan took it to a whole new level Sunday afternoon.

Kansas City hosted the Houston Texans in an AFC divisional-round game and it didn’t start well for the home team. The Chiefs found themselves down 24-0 before mounting their largest comeback in franchise history.

But one fan (as well as Patrick Mahomes’ five touchdown passes) may have helped his favorite team punch its ticket to the AFC Championship Game against the Tennessee Titans.

Twitter user @cpenn4thewin was in attendance at Arrowhead Stadium but left after Houston took a 24-0 lead in the first.

“Alright, I’m outta here. I’m outta here so we can get the second-half comeback going, hopefully,” he said in the video. “Can’t do it. I gotta leave, man. It’s the only hope. It might be true … I just don’t know anymore. … We gotta come back somehow.”

Well, the Chiefs responded with 51 points and only allowed the Texans to score seven more. So it’s probably safe to say the fan will stick to his superstitions and watch the AFCCG at home.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images