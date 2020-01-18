Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Remember when Earl Thomas said the Patriots didn’t seem all that interested in tackling Derrick Henry in New England’s wild-card round loss to the Tennessee Titans?

And Henry responded by making Thomas look silly in the Titans’ AFC divisional-round win over the Baltimore Ravens a week later?

Well now Frank Clark is taking shots at the running back.

The Kanas City Chiefs host Tennessee on Sunday in the AFC Championship Game with a trip to Super Bowl LIV on the line. And Clark believes his team won’t have any issues bringing Henry down.

“He’s not hard to hit,” the defensive end said Saturday, via NFL Network’s James Palmer. “He’s just a big guy. 240, 245, 250, honestly he should be running harder at his weight and at his size. I don’t see no difficulty in tackling him. … He’s just easy to me up front because I don’t look at any running back like they can’t be tackled. He’s not one of the best guys at breaking tackles to me honestly.

“He’s just a big body and when people look at him they’re scared to tackle him or they look at him and they’re scared to play aggressive. I think I’m the aggressor. I know I am.”

Those certainly are fighting words.

Only time will tell if the Chiefs will have the same fate as the Ravens.

Kick-off from Arrowhead Stadium is set for 3:05 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images