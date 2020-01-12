Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s likely no one predicted the Texans would jump out to a 24-point lead in the first quarter against the Chiefs, but they did just that.

Kansas City seemingly had no answer for Houston through the opening 15 minutes, nor could it find the back of the end zone at Arrowhead Stadium. This resulted in the largest deficit of quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ career, a lot of shocked NFL fans and one genuinely upset mascot.

The Texans being up 24-0 after the first was just too much for K.C. Wolf, who was shown on the CBS tunnel camera banging his head into the wall in utter disbelief.

Check it out:

The KC Wolf is every Chiefs fan right now. pic.twitter.com/zNS42EDtJu — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) January 12, 2020

That probably summed up Chiefs fans pretty accurately after the first.

Only time will tell if K.C. Wolf will be celebrating later Sunday night or if he will be in even more disappointment.

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images