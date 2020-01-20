Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Patrick Mahomes officially has unseated Tom Brady. But perhaps not how you may think.

The Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl-bound quarterback overstepped the New England Patriots’ 42-year-old signal caller in jersey sales and “player-identified merchandise,” according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“Patrick Mahomes has moved into the No. 1 position on the NFLPA’s list of top-selling players, based on sales of all officially licensed NFL player-identified merchandise from March to November 2019,” Schefter tweeted Monday.

Brady finished first on the list during each of the past two years.

Of course, there’s certainly one way for the soon-to-be free-agent quarterback can get back on top next year — by wearing a new uniform. But we’ll leave that conversation for another day.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/ USA TODAY Sports Images