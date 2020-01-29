Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tributes for Kobe Bryant continue to pour in two days after the Los Angeles Lakers legend was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were two of nine claimed by the deadly accident Sunday morning. The cause of the crash still is under investigation.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul and Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony took to Instagram with their own emotional tributes Tuesday evening. Both grew close to Bryant during Team USA’s gold medal run during the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.

“I Love You and will miss you with all my heart my brother!!!” Paul said in his post. “All my love to Vanessa and all the families during this time 🙏🏾 #Mamba4Life #Mambacita.”

“There are moments in life when there’s simply NO words to describe the pain within. This is one of them,” Anthony wrote. “YOU will continue to be Loved. YOU will be missed. YOU will forever be remembered. YOUR legacy will live on FOREVER. OUR FRIENDSHIP will never be forgotten.”

Well said.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images