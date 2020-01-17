Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — Torey Krug is not typically a fighter, and he’ll be the first to admit it.

However, he happily dropped the gloves Thursday at TD Garden.

In the second period of the Boston Bruins’ eventual 4-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, Krug scrapped with Patric Hornqvist. Both had just been released from the penalty box for earlier roughing penalties they were assessed for trying to fight.

Following the game, Chris Wagner was asked for his thoughts on Krug getting into it. Wagner first took an opportunity to tease his teammate.

“Had me laughing,” Wagner said. “I love when he gets fired up like that.”

Wagner then paid Krug a compliment.

“Obviously he’s a smaller guy, but he’s got a lot of fight in him, and he was pretty fired up too. It was fun to watch.”

Fun, indeed.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images