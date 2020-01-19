Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Although we’re only two weeks into Liga MX’s new season, it’s never too early for a clash of titans.

Club America will host UANL Tigres on Saturday night at Estadio Azteca in a Liga MX 2020 Clausura Round 2 game. This America-Tigres represents a rematch of their thrilling 2019 Apertura playoff quarterfinal series, which America won 5-4 on aggregate.

Tigres played San Luis to a goal-less draw in Round 1 of the Clausura. Club America didn’t play in the opening weekend.

Here’s how to watch America versus Tigres online.

When: Saturday, Jan. 18, at 10 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN USA; Univision USA

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial

Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images