Although we’re only two weeks into Liga MX’s new season, it’s never too early for a clash of titans.
Club America will host UANL Tigres on Saturday night at Estadio Azteca in a Liga MX 2020 Clausura Round 2 game. This America-Tigres represents a rematch of their thrilling 2019 Apertura playoff quarterfinal series, which America won 5-4 on aggregate.
Tigres played San Luis to a goal-less draw in Round 1 of the Clausura. Club America didn’t play in the opening weekend.
Here’s how to watch America versus Tigres online.
When: Saturday, Jan. 18, at 10 p.m. ET
TV: TUDN USA; Univision USA
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial
Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images