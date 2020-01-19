The stars were out and about Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Some of the sports world’s biggest names were in attendance at T-Mobile Arena for UFC 246, including Kristaps Porzingis, Myles Garrett and Tom Brady. Colin Cowherd seemed impressed by the star-studded crowd on hand to watch Conor McGregor take down Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, but he couldn’t help but throw some shade while expressing this sentiment.

Sure, Cowherd and Mayfield have a bit of longstanding beef. But to go out of his way to take a dig at the Cleveland Browns quarterback on a night when he was merely serving as a spectator was … odd.

Regardless, we imagine the petty feud between these two won’t die down any time soon.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images