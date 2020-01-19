Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The stars were out and about Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Some of the sports world’s biggest names were in attendance at T-Mobile Arena for UFC 246, including Kristaps Porzingis, Myles Garrett and Tom Brady. Colin Cowherd seemed impressed by the star-studded crowd on hand to watch Conor McGregor take down Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, but he couldn’t help but throw some shade while expressing this sentiment.

Good to see world class athletes & NFL stars at the UFC fight tonight. Good to see Baker Mayfield too. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) January 19, 2020

Sure, Cowherd and Mayfield have a bit of longstanding beef. But to go out of his way to take a dig at the Cleveland Browns quarterback on a night when he was merely serving as a spectator was … odd.

Regardless, we imagine the petty feud between these two won’t die down any time soon.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images