The dust didn’t have a chance to settle onto one NCAA football season before we began to look ahead to the next campaign.
Caesars Palace oddsmakers pegged Clemson, Alabama, LSU and Ohio State as the early favorites to win college football’s national championship Monday night, according to Bleacher Report. Caesars revealed the NCAA football betting futures just hours after LSU beat Clemson 45-21 in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
While the NFL beckons for LSU’s Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow, Clemson’s star signal-caller Trevor Lawrence is expected to return to campus to help lead another pursuit of a national championship.
Meanwhile, Alabama and Ohio State are perennial powerhouses, so it only makes sense to predict they’ll be in the running to win it all next season.
