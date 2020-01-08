Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Connor McDavid is unbelievable.

The Edmonton Oilers center has taken the NHL by storm since entering the league in the 2015-16 season. McDavid has racked up two Ross Trohpies, two Pearson Trophies, a Hart Trophy and three All-Star appearances and hasn’t slowed down at all this season.

With just under half of the season remaining, the 22-year-old has tallied 24 goals and a league-leading 45 assists and 69 points. McDavid continued his hot steak in Edmonton’s win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday notching three assists.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images