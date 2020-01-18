Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The man who once apologized “to absolutely nobody” is now making uncharacteristic apologies.

Conor McGregor was late to the UFC 246 ceremonial weigh-ins Friday night ahead of his fight against Donald Cerrone. But The Notorious, who has been everything but notorious during fight week, stuck to his changed persona and said sorry to fans for his tardiness.

“I apologize I’m a little bit late,” McGregor said. “It’s hard work getting the kids ready and bringing them to the events. So, thank you all for your patience.”

McGregor, who uncharacteristically has stayed away from trash talk, went on to dedicate the fight to his mother back home.

“You’re in for a great show (Saturday) night. I’m dedicating this fight to me Ma back home. I love you Ma, we all love you.”

And with that, McGregor wrapped up all of the UFC 246 pre-fight events without making any enemies or creating negative headlines. He’ll hope this new style will aid him into getting his first UFC victory since 2016.

