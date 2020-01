Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Conor McGregor is one of the most well-dressed men in sports and he appreciates unique fashion when he sees it.

“The Notorious” couldn’t stop complimenting Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone’s coat, made out of python skin, during the UFC 246 press conference on Wednesday night.

Hear McGregor’s remarks in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images