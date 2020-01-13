Yeah, we’re doing this again.
(Maybe.)
During a recent interview with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Conor McGregor expressed confidence that he and Floyd Mayweather Jr. will have a rematch. Additionally, McGregor revealed his team made an offer to boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao, though he did not disclose when the offer was made.
Mayweather earned a 10th-round TKO victory over McGregor on Aug. 26, 2017 in a highly anticipated match that captivated the combat sports world. Speculation about a potential rematch has existed ever since.
“I’d like to rematch Floyd,” McGregor told Helwani. “I think we should rematch Floyd.
“I mean, he’s flirting with it … he can go and pick someone else, (but) it’s not gonna be the same.”
Added McGregor: “It was a great, great experience, and, you know, I look forward to doing it again. It’s going to happen again.”
Sounds like @FloydMayweather owes Conor McGregor an MMA fight 👀@TheNotoriousMMA doesn't think it'll happen, but still wants a rematch in the ring (via @arielhelwani, @ESPNRingside) pic.twitter.com/n2ZDAb1Dmo
— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 13, 2020
As for a possible fight against Pacquiao, McGregor was hesitant to offer much information. However, he did reveal an agreement nearly took place.
“We were actually close to signing Manny,” McGregor said. ” … There was an offer made.”
When asked whether the fight is a realistic possibility, McGregor said, “Very much so.”
Aside from the Mayweather rematch, @TheNotoriousMMA would also be open to boxing @MannyPacquiao and @PaulMalignaggi 🥊 (via @arielhelwani, @ESPNRingside) pic.twitter.com/iQcDeAYKoi
— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 13, 2020
McGregor hasn’t fought in a boxing ring since his fight with Mayweather, and hasn’t appeared in the octagon since losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov on Oct. 6, 2018 at UFC 229. The 31-year-old will return Saturday night when he faces Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC 246.
The victory over McGregor was Mayweather’s last non-exhibition boxing match. He retired with a perfect 50-0 record.
Pacquiao last fought July 20, 2019, when he defeated Keith Thurman via split decision.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images