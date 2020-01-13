Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Yeah, we’re doing this again.

(Maybe.)

During a recent interview with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Conor McGregor expressed confidence that he and Floyd Mayweather Jr. will have a rematch. Additionally, McGregor revealed his team made an offer to boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao, though he did not disclose when the offer was made.

Mayweather earned a 10th-round TKO victory over McGregor on Aug. 26, 2017 in a highly anticipated match that captivated the combat sports world. Speculation about a potential rematch has existed ever since.

“I’d like to rematch Floyd,” McGregor told Helwani. “I think we should rematch Floyd.

“I mean, he’s flirting with it … he can go and pick someone else, (but) it’s not gonna be the same.”

Added McGregor: “It was a great, great experience, and, you know, I look forward to doing it again. It’s going to happen again.”

Sounds like @FloydMayweather owes Conor McGregor an MMA fight 👀@TheNotoriousMMA doesn't think it'll happen, but still wants a rematch in the ring (via @arielhelwani, @ESPNRingside) pic.twitter.com/n2ZDAb1Dmo — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 13, 2020

As for a possible fight against Pacquiao, McGregor was hesitant to offer much information. However, he did reveal an agreement nearly took place.

“We were actually close to signing Manny,” McGregor said. ” … There was an offer made.”

When asked whether the fight is a realistic possibility, McGregor said, “Very much so.”

McGregor hasn’t fought in a boxing ring since his fight with Mayweather, and hasn’t appeared in the octagon since losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov on Oct. 6, 2018 at UFC 229. The 31-year-old will return Saturday night when he faces Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC 246.

The victory over McGregor was Mayweather’s last non-exhibition boxing match. He retired with a perfect 50-0 record.

Pacquiao last fought July 20, 2019, when he defeated Keith Thurman via split decision.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images