Conor McGregor has made a ton of money during his fighting career, but he’s also spent a boatload.

The former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion often is seen wearing fashionable clothes, watches and driving fancy cars. But it appears the days of reckless spending on material goods are over for McGregor.

In an interview with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani ahead of his UFC 246 fight against Donald Cerrone, “The Notorious” explained how he learned a number of life lessons after a tumultuous 2019 that saw him make a number of negative headlines. One of those lessons learned was on how he plans to allocate his income.

When asked by Helwani if he still enjoys spending money, McGregor shared an introspective response, which was a valuable life lesson learned from the way fellow superstar athlete LeBron James handles his wealth.

“A lot less, I have a lot of things,” McGregor said. “I read something about LeBron James a while back, about maybe a year ago, that he spent $1.5 million annually on his health. His everything, his nutrition, his training, his everything. And I spent nothing.

“I was like that’s not the way to do this. But I drop money on a blatant car, or a watch, you know what I mean? I spend on myself, on my health and my fitness and that’s helped me. Then you acquire more (money). You acquire even more then, when you’re sharp and that’s what I am now.”

McGregor estimated he will make $80 million after his fight with Cerrone and he made approximately $50 million after his UFC 229 loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

