The last time Amari Cooper was at Gillette Stadium he was completely erased by All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

But the truth is the free-agent receiver likely is to receive a big payday when the process begins in March. Cooper, who spent the majority of his last two seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, could find himself back with Jerry Jones and Co. or with another suitor.

Pro Football Focus thinks the New England Patriots should be that suitor.

“Don’t be surprised if we see Tom Brady go unsigned the first day or two of free agency while he sees it all play out,” PFF’s Anthony Treash wrote Wednesday. “The Patriots desperately need help at wide receiver, and bringing in one of the 15 most valuable ones may convince him to stay.

Cooper was acquired by the Cowboys for a first-round pick prior to the 2018 NFL trade deadline. The former first-round pick and University of Alabama product just finished the last year of his rookie contract.

“Cooper has been a completely different player since he left Oakland — since his first game with Dallas, Cooper’s PFF receiving grade is the 11th best, and he’s generated the ninth most explosive plays,” PFF wrote.

Of course, Cooper may require a bit more money than the Patriots are willing to spend. But the addition most likely would be welcomed by Brady, as it would solve one of the Patriots’ biggest needs this offseason.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images