The Chargers just can’t seem to get over the hump.

While Los Angeles annually has featured a talented bunch over the past decade-plus, the team seemingly fails to meet expectations year in and year out. Dating back to Philip Rivers’ rookie season in 2004, the Bolts are 5-7 in playoff games and only have reached one AFC Championship Game.

It appears the Rivers era is over, as the veteran signal-caller is set to hit free agency in March and the sides don’t seem bound to reach an agreement. Tom Brady, too, will be available in a few months, and many have pinpointed Los Angeles as a possible landing spot for the six-time Super Bowl champion, for reasons both on and off the field.

But could Brady, who will turn 43 a month before the start of the 2020 season, really be the Chargers’ savior? Los Angeles natives weighed in on a recent episode of ESPN’s “Now or Never.”

While it seems to be a mixed bag from Chargers fans, Robert Kraft is displaying much more conviction on the matter. The Patriots owner’s “hope and prayer” is for Brady to continue his career in Foxboro, and he revealed Tuesday the franchise plans to bring back the future Hall of Famer — or at least try to.

