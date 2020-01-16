Former Dallas Cowboys receiver and franchise legend Drew Pearson has been left out. Again.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame released its list of 15 members who were selected in part of the 2020 class. Pearson, like years past, was left off of it, and it prompted an emotional, raw reaction after he found out.

“What have I done wrong?” Pearson said, per Fox 4 News in North Texas. “Played the game, did everything right. Represented the Cowboys in every way possible. Never brought shame, nothing to the name of the Dallas Cowboys. Played in seven championship games. Captain. Take me out of the equation, see how many games they win. I know at least four they’re going to lose.”

Cowboys legend Drew Pearson reacts to this morning's Pro Football Hall of Fame snub. He is the only offensive player from the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 1970s who is not in the Hall of Fame. 😢 https://t.co/FYcYvQWXsT pic.twitter.com/XipJnb6ElH — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) January 15, 2020

The emotional Pearson was in another video tweeted by WFAA’s Jonah Javad.

“They broke my heart. They broke my heart. And they did it like this. They strung it out like this,” Pearson said in the video, which you can watch here.

Pearson, a two-time Super Bowl champion, is the only player from the 1970s All-Decade Team not in the Hall of Fame. He played 11 years in Dallas from 1973 to 1983 where he was a first-team All-Pro three times in 1974, 1976 and 1977. He played in 156 regular-season games, catching 489 passes for 7,822 yards and 48 receiving touchdowns.

There are 18 NFL first-team all-decade receivers in the league’s history and Pearson is the only one who is not yet in Canton, per Hall of Fame voter Charean Williams.