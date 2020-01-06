Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Cris Collinsworth believes Tom Brady has reached the end of his New England Patriots tenure.

The NBC analyst said Sunday he expects Brady to leave the Patriots in free agency this offseason. Where will he end up? Collinsworth’s guess: the Los Angeles Chargers, who could be moving on from longtime quarterback Philip Rivers in the coming months.

Collinsworth: I know there are people that think Tom Brady's finished. I did not see that this year. I think he plays again, I think he'll play well. Al: You think he plays in NE? Collinsworth: I don't Al: So where? Collinsworth: How bout a wild guess? How bout the Chargers pic.twitter.com/VoJJ8h8r3w — Boo Boo Shoester (@FTBeard11) January 6, 2020

New England’s season ended with a 20-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Saturday in the wild-card round. After that game, the 42-year-old Brady said he is “hopefully unlikely” to retire but didn’t offer any hints about his future plans.

Brady’s Patriots contract is set to expire when the league year opens in March, which would make him a free agent for the first time in his NFL career.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images